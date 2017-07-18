Thanks, Internet!: A Group Of Kittens Play Peek-A-Boo In A Bush

Because if you wish hard enough the internet will provide, this is a video of a group of kittens playing peek-a-boo with a man's finger from their hideout in a bush. Admittedly, that looks like a pretty solid game of peek-a-boo. I remember when I was a kid and my dad and I would play peek-a-boo he'd put a scary clown mask on and that's why I have trust issues now and don't talk to my family anymore except my little sister, and I really only talk to her when she changes her HBO GO password.

