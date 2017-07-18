Thanks, Internet!: A Group Of Kittens Play Peek-A-Boo In A Bush

July 18, 2017

kitten-bush-peekaboo.jpg

Because if you wish hard enough the internet will provide, this is a video of a group of kittens playing peek-a-boo with a man's finger from their hideout in a bush. Admittedly, that looks like a pretty solid game of peek-a-boo. I remember when I was a kid and my dad and I would play peek-a-boo he'd put a scary clown mask on and that's why I have trust issues now and don't talk to my family anymore except my little sister, and I really only talk to her when she changes her HBO GO password.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees we could all use a little more kitten peek-a-boo in our lives.

Surfers Running And Jumping Off A Floating Dock To Catch Waves Instead Of Paddling In

Previous Story

Security Robot Drowns Itself In D.C. Office Building

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, cats, having a great time, having the time of your life, i love them so much, i want all the kitties, kittens, kitties, man i could play kitten peekaboo for hours i bet, meow?, peekaboo, playing games, precious angels, sweet babies!, thanks internet, video
Previous Post
Next Post