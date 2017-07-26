Taiwan Turns Floors Of Subway Cars Into Sports Venues To Promote Sporting Contest

July 26, 2017

sporting-event-subway-cars-10.jpg

To promote the 2017 Summer Universiade (the second largest international sporting event behind the Olympics) coming to Taipei City August 19th - 31st, Taiwan covered the floors of some of their Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) subway cars with images of photo-realistic sport venues. Obviously, I will be at the Summer Universiade competing in the most handsome event. Oh -- what's this? *opening envelope, reading* It appears all the other competitors have forfeited and I've already won! "Looked like a past-due cable bill to me." IT WAS A GOLD MEDAL.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

sporting-event-subway-cars-6.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-5.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-8.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-3.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-7.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-4.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-2.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-9.jpg

sporting-event-subway-cars-1.jpg

Thanks to Luc, who just wishes his subway car floors were covered with anything but trash and spilled drinks and spit.

  • PUNX

    Where is the floor with lava?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the pool design will make the pee on the floor of the subway feel way more appropriate

  • The_Wretched

    Don't pee in the pool Krampus. That makes Chloramine and that's not good.

