Taiwan Turns Floors Of Subway Cars Into Sports Venues To Promote Sporting Contest

To promote the 2017 Summer Universiade (the second largest international sporting event behind the Olympics) coming to Taipei City August 19th - 31st, Taiwan covered the floors of some of their Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) subway cars with images of photo-realistic sport venues. Obviously, I will be at the Summer Universiade competing in the most handsome event. Oh -- what's this? *opening envelope, reading* It appears all the other competitors have forfeited and I've already won! "Looked like a past-due cable bill to me." IT WAS A GOLD MEDAL.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to Luc, who just wishes his subway car floors were covered with anything but trash and spilled drinks and spit.