Surfers Running And Jumping Off A Floating Dock To Catch Waves Instead Of Paddling In

SPOILER: Dude in yellow totally misses his board.

This is a worthwhile video of a group of surfers using a floating dock to run and jump off of to catch waves instead of having to paddle into them. Obviously, if I surfed waves instead of friend's couches I would much prefer this method to paddling because I want to spend as little time as possible in the water looking like shark food. I actually know a friend of a friend who was attacked by a shark while surfing in Australia. Try telling him your odds of getting struck by lightning are better.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Nipsy, who plans on being the first person to sail a floating dock around the world.