Stranger Things Season 2 Gets A Poster

Best known for giving everybody who watched the first season a nostalgic boner for the 80's, this is the poster for the October 27th Netflix release of Stranger Things season two. As you can see, shit does not look very promising for our young heroes. Netflix posted the image to their Twitter account with the caption "Some doors can't be closed." Hoho, I know all about that! I get in trouble if I close my door because my parents want to be able to see what I'm doing at all times.

