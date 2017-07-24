Stranger Things 2 Gets A Trailer

July 24, 2017

This is 'Thriller' (because its set to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'), a trailer just released for Stranger Things 2 at San Diego Comic-Con. Just as I suspected, shit has hit the fan in Hawkins. I'm not sure how our little friends are going to get out of this one. This looks way over their heads, and not just because they're all four feet tall, but they are because they're children. If I were those kids I'd remind police chief Jim Hopper that we're just trying to graduate middle school and this is his responsibility -- I'm not battling some Cthulhu. "Come on, do it for Barb." Hold my beer.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, for reminding me there's still something to look forward to this year.

