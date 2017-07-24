Stop Motion Video Of Preparing A LEGO Breakfast

July 24, 2017

stop-motion-lego-breakfast.jpg

This is 'Lego In Real Life', a stop-motion video shot by BrickBrosProductions of a breakfast being cooked entirely out of LEGO. The video was inspired by the stop-motions created by PES, and took three days to shoot. For reference, my roommate took less than a split-second to shoot, but almost a full thirty seconds of stabbing to finish off. Of course this was all five months of not paying rent and constantly eating my peanut butter and pudding packs in the making.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to RB, who agrees plastic is an important part of an unbalanced breakfast.

'Ready Player One' Got A Trailer Too

Previous Story

Cooool: Video Of A Rocket Launch From Space

Next Story
  • dlb

    Lego Bricks are not edible wtf

  • The_Wretched

    Cool but next time I want live action instead of stop motion.

  • Meh

    Yeah, but really all those lego video's. Its just not original anymore.

  • Jenness

    I'm over it too - plus, it's quite unhealthy. lol

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bon appetit!, building things, eating things, everybody needs a hobby, i can't eat that, lego, making things out of other things, plastic, so that's what that looks like, stop-motion, the most important meal of the day, things that look like other things, video
Previous Post
Next Post