Stop Motion Video Of Preparing A LEGO Breakfast

This is 'Lego In Real Life', a stop-motion video shot by BrickBrosProductions of a breakfast being cooked entirely out of LEGO. The video was inspired by the stop-motions created by PES, and took three days to shoot. For reference, my roommate took less than a split-second to shoot, but almost a full thirty seconds of stabbing to finish off. Of course this was all five months of not paying rent and constantly eating my peanut butter and pudding packs in the making.

Thanks to RB, who agrees plastic is an important part of an unbalanced breakfast.