Stay Cool: Reporter Calmly Does Her Job After Spider Lands On Arm During Live Broadcast

This is a video of Good Day Fox 4 reporter Shannon Murray keeping her cool during a live news report after a spider lands on her shoulder and proceeds for a casual stroll down her arm. Apparently Shannon knew something landed on her, but didn't think it was a spider. Admittedly, that's probably a good thing to be thinking during a live news broadcast.

Keep going for two videos, a Facebook one of the live report (make sure to turn on HD), and a Youtube version that's been zoomed and enhanced like they do in those CSI shows, with the other news anchors talking about the incident.

Thanks again to Ramon, who agrees this is how you win that Pulitzer.