Star Wars Sound Effects Remixed To Make A Song

July 26, 2017

star-wars-sound-effects-remix.jpg

This is the latest video from Eclectic Method (previously), featuring Star Wars sound effects remixed to make a song. Granted it's not the best song I've ever heard, but that's because it's not Free Bird. FUN FACT: I've never not gone to a concert and yelled Free Bird at the band playing. I've also never not thrown my underwear on stage and had them kicked back into the audience. That's not how you convince me to buy merch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MWY, who can't wait for another Ewok movie.

  • Doog

    Better than most of the electronic music I've heard lately.

