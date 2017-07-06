Star Wars Character Wide-Mouth Snack Bowls

Because there has to be a Star Wars version of everything or the world will star spinning backwards, these are the Star Wars Snack Bowls available from ThinkGeek. They come in Jabba The Hutt, Wampa and Chewbacca varieties, cost $17 apiece, look like something I'd expect to see on super clearance at T.J. Maxx, and can hold Cheez-Its, Swedish Fish and gummi worms. Plus other things -- get creative. But please, no buttered popcorn flavored jelly beans. Now, I know what you're thinking looking at those wide mouths, and no, you should not try to mod one into a sex toy. "But--" No butts OR penises, try to keep it clean.

Keep going for one more shot while I run to the store for some of those new caramel M&M's I've been meaning to try.

Thanks to carey, who just put an orange in Jabba's mouth and not it looks like he's wearing a ball-gag.