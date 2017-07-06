Star Wars Character Wide-Mouth Snack Bowls

July 6, 2017

star-wars-snack-dishes-1.jpg

Because there has to be a Star Wars version of everything or the world will star spinning backwards, these are the Star Wars Snack Bowls available from ThinkGeek. They come in Jabba The Hutt, Wampa and Chewbacca varieties, cost $17 apiece, look like something I'd expect to see on super clearance at T.J. Maxx, and can hold Cheez-Its, Swedish Fish and gummi worms. Plus other things -- get creative. But please, no buttered popcorn flavored jelly beans. Now, I know what you're thinking looking at those wide mouths, and no, you should not try to mod one into a sex toy. "But--" No butts OR penises, try to keep it clean.

Keep going for one more shot while I run to the store for some of those new caramel M&M's I've been meaning to try.

star-wars-snack-bowls-2.jpg

Thanks to carey, who just put an orange in Jabba's mouth and not it looks like he's wearing a ball-gag.

Practice Makes Perfect: Cat Kneads Pillow While Watching Cooking Video Of How To Knead Dough

Previous Story

Florida Manatee Perplexed By Man In Clear Canoe

Next Story
  • D3Fd0ck

    Seeing how they designed the faces around a bowl shape, these would of been better as a toilet.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: characters, chewbacca, for sale, jabba the hutt, novelty kitchen products, oh wow, real products that exist, somebody must have stayed up all night thinking of that, star wars, star wars everything, that wampa is eating my snickerdoodles mom!, things that look like other things, thinkgeek, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post