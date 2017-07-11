So That's What That Looks Like: When An Accordion Bus Tears Itself In Half

July 11, 2017

accordion-bus-tears-in-half.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check -- apparently accordion buses don't get their name from the sound they make when they rip in half (I'm as shocked as you are). Also, skip to 0:20 if you're impatient.

This is a video from Palhoça, Santa Catarina, Brazil of an accordion bus ripping itself in half after experiencing some sort of mechanical malfunction where the front and back halves of the bus connect (hence all the people filming -- they already knew something was wrong). That looked pretty intense. I would definitely be demanding my $1.25 back. Plus some money for counseling. Sexual counseling (public transportation accidents give me erectile dysfunction).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to NG, who agrees where the hell is Superman when you need him?

Woman's Insanely Fast Game Of Five-Finger Fillet

Previous Story

Nope: Rattlesnake Swims Up To Boat, Successfully Boards

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, bus, no thank you, nope, oh damn, public transportation, so that's what that looks like, that wasn't supposed to happen, the wheels on the bus go round and round -- round and holy shit what's happening?!, transportation, video, well that's something you don't see everyday, woopsie, you know what i think i'll just walk instead
Previous Post
Next Post