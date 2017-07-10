Sneeze Causes Two-Headed Photo Anomaly

Note: Larger version HERE in case you need that.

This is a photograph taken by Judd Jasper while vacationing with his girlfriend in Budapest. Apparently his girlfriend sneezed while he was using the 'wide selfie' feature on his Samsung Galaxy S7, which caused her to appear two-headed. Or maybe she really has two heads -- I saw a turtle like that once. I also saw the bearded lady dry humping the strongman while he bench pressed catman. Now that was a freaky freak show.

