Screw This, I'm Outta Here: Cat Drags Its Bed Up Stairs

This is a short video of a cat who's had enough of ground floor living and tries to drag its bed upstairs. It doesn't just try though, it's successful. Another fine example of trying hard and believing in yourself. Also, I like how the cat's pattern matches its bed. It's like a kitty camo bed. I wish my bed was camouflaged to match me. "You should bleach your sheets." You're saying I'm pale, I get it. "I was referring to the pee stains." That's not pee, that's *sniffs bed* okay yeah that's pee. Never drink Red Bull before bed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who wants to see that cat ride its bed back down the stairs like we used to do on pieces of cardboard when my parents weren't home (one time I hit the front door so hard I lost a tooth).