Russian Artists Photoshop 'Delete' Car And Dumpster In Real Life With Optical Illusion

July 14, 2017

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-1.jpg

This is a shot of the graffiti'd car and dumpster that Russian artists painted a Photoshop 'deleted' checkerboard pattern on as part of the annual Stenograffia street art festival. Of course the illusion only works from this angle, from any other angle the squares don't look like squares anymore. It's kinda like me -- I only look good from one angle too. "Naked on all fours?" It's my good side.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the process and from different angles.

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-2.jpg

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-3.jpg

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-4.jpg

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-5.jpg

photoshop-delete-optical-illusion-6.jpg

Thanks to Darren, who deletes things disappear the old fashioned way: adding gasoline and setting them on fire.

