Real Products That Exist: Hairy Leg Printed Leggings

July 5, 2017

hairy-leg-leggings-1.jpg

Because the locomotive engineer driving humanity's train decided to push the lever to full-steam ahead and then break it off so we're left barreling towards the end of the line, these are a pair of hairy leg leggings (with a blank crotch like a Ken doll) available from custom clothing printer Contrado (previously: those unrelated but similar hairy chest one-piece bathing suits). I'm not even going to pretend like I understand. As a matter of fact, I'm just going to pretend like I never saw them. Life made a lot more sense back then and I miss it.

Thanks to C, who agrees the best leggings have little cats or unicorns on them -- something that makes sense.

  • John Kohler

    Where are the "this is my body, not a costume" people now?

  • GeneralDisorder

    My legs aren't that hairy... Although my everything else is.

  • Jenness

    Why do I have a feeling that any chick that would wear these would be the same ones screaming on social media that men suck and are only into looks so they are wearing these to make some stupid body pos statement?

  • Bling Nye

    I'm waiting for the diabetic ulcers leggins.

