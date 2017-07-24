'Ready Player One' Got A Trailer Too
This is the trailer for Stephen Spielberg's film adaption of Ernest Cline's 'Ready Player One'. It is chock full of nostalgic references. It's also chock full of a chase scene with a monster truck and a wrecking ball in New York City. Was that Drax The Destroyer? I don't remember any of that from the book. I'm losing faith pretty quickly. I should probably just stop watching stuff like this and wait for the movie to come out. God willing, the world will end before then so I never have the chance, which I'm okay with. What's this big red button do?
Keep going for the trailer while I write Spielberg and demand a reshoot.
Thanks to everyone who sent this, for inspiring me to finish my doomsday machine before 2018.
