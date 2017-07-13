Rare Photo Of A Pod Of Sperm Whales Sleeping While Floating Standing Up

This is a photograph captured by Swiss wildlife photographer Franco Banfi of a pod of sperm whales sleeping off the coast of Dominica Island in the Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela. Or maybe they're trying to pretend they're Stonehenge. Some more info on their sleeping behavior while I daydream about being back in my own bed with a cat kneading my belly. *closes eyes* That's a good kitty:

"In 2008 a team of researchers suggest that, unlike other cetaceans, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), appear to enter short, but periodic, bouts of sleep throughout the day -- an observation that Kaplan says could hint that sperm-whales are actually "the least sleep-dependent mammals known."

Well if sperm whales are the least sleep-dependent mammals known, then I'm the most. I need at least 20 hours of sleep at night or I'm cranky all day at work. "So you only work four hours?" You're good at math. Unfortunately, I didn't sleep very well at all last night. "So you're cranky today?" Wow, your deductive reasoning is on par with your math. "What happens when you're cranky?" I'm gonna stab you now, okay?

