Rare Photo Of A Pod Of Sperm Whales Sleeping While Floating Standing Up

July 13, 2017

sperm-whales-sleeping.jpeg

This is a photograph captured by Swiss wildlife photographer Franco Banfi of a pod of sperm whales sleeping off the coast of Dominica Island in the Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela. Or maybe they're trying to pretend they're Stonehenge. Some more info on their sleeping behavior while I daydream about being back in my own bed with a cat kneading my belly. *closes eyes* That's a good kitty:

"In 2008 a team of researchers suggest that, unlike other cetaceans, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), appear to enter short, but periodic, bouts of sleep throughout the day -- an observation that Kaplan says could hint that sperm-whales are actually "the least sleep-dependent mammals known."

Well if sperm whales are the least sleep-dependent mammals known, then I'm the most. I need at least 20 hours of sleep at night or I'm cranky all day at work. "So you only work four hours?" You're good at math. Unfortunately, I didn't sleep very well at all last night. "So you're cranky today?" Wow, your deductive reasoning is on par with your math. "What happens when you're cranky?" I'm gonna stab you now, okay?

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees if you can teach yourself to sleep sitting up with your eyes open and fingers pushing keyboard keys, work would be so much better.

  Jenness

    I wonder if they dream and since they are all doing it at the same time if they have group dreams. "Hey, I just had a dream we were sleeping and these people were swimming around us being all pervy" "OMG so did we!!"

  Aren't Sperm Whales dangerous?

    Huh, google says not really.

    Still, swimming among all those huge animals.. that'd be way too spoopy 4 me

  The_Wretched

    Nothing to worry about. They are genetically programmed to check in with the Shoggoth regularly.

  Ollie Williams

    Maybe doing a Google search for "sperm whales sleeping" would be a good idea before calling this photo "rare".

  Geekologie

    I didn't say it was the only one.

  Draco Basileus

    Would you take your photo "medium rare"? It's what the chef recommends.

  Bling Nye
