Radio Flyer's Star Wars Landspeeder Kid's Electric Car

This is the Star Wars X-34 landspeeder electric car being released by Radio Flyer this September. The $500 vehicle has a top speed of 5MPH, can do 2MPH in reverse, and can support riders up to 130 pounds in total. Obviously, that is not nearly strong enough or fast enough. I'm already 200 pounds alone, and that's before my girlfriend is riding shotgun. Now -- I have no idea how much she actually weighs because she never tells me, but if I was a weight guesser at the carnival I would almost certainly guess more than -70.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.

Thanks to CantStop, who really should though, it's not healthy to be go go go all the time.