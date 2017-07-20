Radio Flyer's Star Wars Landspeeder Kid's Electric Car
This is the Star Wars X-34 landspeeder electric car being released by Radio Flyer this September. The $500 vehicle has a top speed of 5MPH, can do 2MPH in reverse, and can support riders up to 130 pounds in total. Obviously, that is not nearly strong enough or fast enough. I'm already 200 pounds alone, and that's before my girlfriend is riding shotgun. Now -- I have no idea how much she actually weighs because she never tells me, but if I was a weight guesser at the carnival I would almost certainly guess more than -70.
Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.
Thanks to CantStop, who really should though, it's not healthy to be go go go all the time.
-
Wyldstaar
Read More: beats a red wagon (and i love red wagons), cars, electric, getting around, having a great time, must be nice, star wars everything, transportation, vroom vroom, what do you mean it doesn't actually hover i'm outraged about that too now i'm all kinds of mad, where the hell was this when i was a kid i'm mad about it