Practice Makes Perfect: Cat Kneads Pillow While Watching Cooking Video Of How To Knead Dough

July 6, 2017

This is a video of a cat practicing its kneading technique while watching an instructional video about how to properly knead dough. How precious. When reached for comment about the video, chef Gordon Ramsay cursed at me for two minutes straight, told me I'll never succeed in life, and informed me the the only thing I should ever put in an oven is my head.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees there are few things more relaxing than falling asleep on the couch with a cat baking biscuits on your stomach.

  • Andyman7714

    It's called "Smurgling". The cat was probably already doing it when they put the iPad down.

  • Shooting Thepast

    Used to love my cat giving me free massages.

