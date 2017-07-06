Practice Makes Perfect: Cat Kneads Pillow While Watching Cooking Video Of How To Knead Dough

This is a video of a cat practicing its kneading technique while watching an instructional video about how to properly knead dough. How precious. When reached for comment about the video, chef Gordon Ramsay cursed at me for two minutes straight, told me I'll never succeed in life, and informed me the the only thing I should ever put in an oven is my head.

