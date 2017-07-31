The Motion Of The Ocean: Watching Water Stuck Between A Double-Pane Bus Window

This is a video from somebody who rode a bus with a double-pane window that had gotten some water trapped inside, and decided to film it. A bold move. To their credit, I have filmed far less interesting phenomenon. I thought it was actually pretty fascinating to watch how the water reacts to the bus speeding up or slowing down and stopping. Although, like I said, I've filmed far less interesting phenomenon so this was like a summer blockbuster to me. "You should get out more." Why? My apocalypse bunker has everything I need.

Keep going for the video while I film my feet while I'm sitting on the toilet.

Thanks to Dave L, who speculated maybe that's the bus to Atlantis.