The Motion Of The Ocean: Watching Water Stuck Between A Double-Pane Bus Window

July 31, 2017

This is a video from somebody who rode a bus with a double-pane window that had gotten some water trapped inside, and decided to film it. A bold move. To their credit, I have filmed far less interesting phenomenon. I thought it was actually pretty fascinating to watch how the water reacts to the bus speeding up or slowing down and stopping. Although, like I said, I've filmed far less interesting phenomenon so this was like a summer blockbuster to me. "You should get out more." Why? My apocalypse bunker has everything I need.

Keep going for the video while I film my feet while I'm sitting on the toilet.

Thanks to Dave L, who speculated maybe that's the bus to Atlantis.

  • jimmyhat

    Wow, slow nerd news day, huh? One time I filmed a rock that somehow made its way onto the top of ANOTHER rock! You can read all the details on my blog. ;)

  • Geekologie

    Send it to me and I'll post it

  • GeneralDisorder

    I am prone to motion sickness and I feel like if I was in that seat I'd die from vomiting too hard.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Cool story!=) One time I heard afterooster's filmed herself eating 4 tons of mayonnaise on a potato salad and had to be resuscitated!!! She later ate 6 tons of seafood salad also with mayonnaise -- she is in the world book of records of the fattest humans in existence who are still alive.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: They need to make kitten animal crackers for me to feed you, tiny kitten.=)
    Irina: They need to make princess crackers for me to feed you.=)

  • Doog

    Someone needs to find a way to drop a little floating boat in there!

  • Irina Abramovich

    Also, someone could drop some dirt and ants in there to make an ant farm!=) How FUN -- stepping on an ant-- OOPS!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're President where I live in the US.
    Irina: You're Vice President where I live in the US.

  • Doog

    Are Hubree and Irina alternate personalities? Either way do both of them think that I'm the President/Vice President or are they talking to each other? Also, what part does Thomas play in all of this?

  • Irina Abramovich

    Doog:

    Saint Thomas Aquinas is my favorite Saint!=) Hubree is my favorite kitten from PetSmart, and also my live in BF for 4 years -- he was a great cuddler and kisser and also very huggable (before he ran away -- because he loves to run) and Irina is my BFF.=)

    Here I am logging into my other account, under a disguised name, to write about how fat afterooster's wife is: I heard afterooster's wife eat's so much microwave popcorn with liquid butter, she had to start wearing control top pantyhose to work, where she is known as the obese lady who cries all the time.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're perfect at everything, even at dreaming.=)
    Irina: 69!

