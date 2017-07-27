Parkour Challenge: Trying To Jump Though Impossible Shapes

This is a video from The Dudesons (a four-man stunt group from Finland) trying their best to jump through different shapes cut in foam board. They start off simple with just a hole, then get increasingly more difficult with cut-outs of human silhouettes in different positions. There were some pretty impressive jumps in the mix. Also some very disappointing ones. Truthfully, I don't think I could have made a single one of them. And not just because I'm so round in the middle, but because I'm scared of trampolines and foam pits, don't like jumping unless I absolutely have to, and hate being recorded. Besides that I'd be great though.

Keep going for the video, but it's over 13 minutes (read: 11 minutes too long), so skip around.

Thanks again to Andrea, who, for being the second person with two tips today, is the second person to get two shoutouts. Crazy how that works.