Oh Wow: Insanely Impressive Jet Flying Tricks

This is a video from a recent Russian air show in Zhukovsky of an Su-35 fighter jet performing some seemingly physics-defying moves. I kept expecting to see the pilot have to ejector-seat out and watch the plane crash down to earth. That never happened though. Still, clearly this jet has forgotten how to jet and I recommend it go back to plane school to learn how to fly again. Or run away from home and join the circus. Or bang a Transformer and settle down and raise a family. I don't know, I'm not a life coach. Not a very good one anyways. Now, forget about work and help me chug these beers.

Keep going for the whole video, but the highlights are the maneuvers at 1:35 ('Cobra Turn'), 1:56 ('Pugachev's Cobra'), 3:25 ('Kulbit'/Somersault) and 5:25 (no name but insanely impressive and I thought for sure was going to lead to a crash -- this one and the one at 3:25 are the two best in my opinion).

