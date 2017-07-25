Nope: Daredevil Jumps Onto A Slide From Ten Feet Above

July 25, 2017

slide-jump.jpg

This is a short Instagram video of professional skier Benjamin Forthun jumping onto a lake slide from a rock ten feet above. How he didn't miss and break both arms and legs and end up with a concussion is beyond me. That's definitely what I would have done. Actually, I take that back -- that's not what I would have done because I never would have attempted this because I'm an adult now and a firm believer in self preservation that doesn't do risky shit anymore. "You ran across the street blindfolded this morning." It's called Frogger, and I was defending my high score from a coworker.

Keep going for the video.

A post shared by Benjamin Forthun (@benjaminforthun) on

Thanks to Jamie, who agrees if you're not going to make the jump with a lit Roman candle taped to each side of your head, you're wasting your time.

