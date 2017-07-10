News Anchor Has Had Enough, Throws Up His Papers

This is a short video of Albuquerque, New Mexico KOAT 7 news anchor Doug Fernandez reporting on what I assume is a Walter White related shooting when he gets fed up with the inability of his production team to cut to a live reporter, which causes him to throw up his papers in frustration. How professional. Apparently he didn't quit or get fired though, he still works there. Personally, I've always wanted to throw papers like that but we don't use paper at work anymore so I just broke $1,200 in tablet computers and now HR is asking how I plan to pay for them. I said with hugs.

Keep going for the video, complete with a solid snicker at the end by the guy filming his TV.

Thanks to n0nentity, who's mad as hell and not going to take this anymore.