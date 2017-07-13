NASA Releases Juno Spacecraft's Closest Closeup Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

This is a shot of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, captured by the Juno spacecraft's flyover when it was only 5,600 miles above the storm, the closest it's every gotten. Beautiful, isn't it? Of course we could be staring at a closeup of the rash on some prankster NASA scientist's ballsack and not realize it. I have seen rashes like that before. I think we've been duped.

Thanks to Ramon, who's not convinced the Great Red Spot isn't actually the planet's eye, watching us.