NASA Releases Juno Spacecraft's Closest Closeup Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

July 13, 2017

jupiter-great-red-spot-closeup.jpg

This is a shot of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, captured by the Juno spacecraft's flyover when it was only 5,600 miles above the storm, the closest it's every gotten. Beautiful, isn't it? Of course we could be staring at a closeup of the rash on some prankster NASA scientist's ballsack and not realize it. I have seen rashes like that before. I think we've been duped.

Thanks to Ramon, who's not convinced the Great Red Spot isn't actually the planet's eye, watching us.

  • Munihausen

    Obvious Jovian climate change is obvious; the science is settled.

    Bernie Fckng Sanders 2020!

  • Wait, Bernie Bros still exist..?

  • Munihausen

    The mere thought of being the only one left has triggered me; I will be recovering in my mom's basement if anyone needs me.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    This is space porn.

  • You upvoted your own comment.

  • Meh
  • Jason Christopher

    Beautiful.
    And someone already beat me to a monolith joke.

  • Draco Basileus

    Where's the monolith?

