My My: Woman Wears T-Rex Costume For Pre-Wedding Boudoir Shoot
These are a handful of shots from the t-rex themed boudoir shoot that wife-to-be Nicole Stein had taken to give to her husband prior to their July 1st wedding. Now that -- that sounds like quality wife material. My girlfriend? She is not very quality material. "That's a plastic blow-up doll." Exactly, she pops all the time. How am I supposed to marry a girl who's 80% duct tape now? It's like I'm dating a mummy from the future.
Keep going for six or eight more (technically seven) while I contact the couple to find out if they also brought the costume on their honeymoon. I need details.
Thanks to Bradley, who knows what I like, and a scantily clad dinosaur trying to eat a string of pearls is high on my list.
