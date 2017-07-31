My Hero: Competitive Eater Matt Stonie Eats 203 Chips Ahoy Cookies And Gallon Of Milk In 27 Minutes

July 31, 2017

competitive-chips-ahoy-eating.jpg

Seen here with the mental focus of a grandmaster chess player, this is a video of competitive eater and personal hero (it's important to have positive role models) Matt Stonie eating 203 Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies and a gallon of milk in 27 minutes and change. The cookies weighed a total of 13 pounds and contained 12,800 calories. Could you imagine eating 13 pounds of Chips Ahoy cookies? Because I just saw a man do it and I still can't fathom it. I figure I'd be projectile vomiting by pound number two. Now Keebler Soft Batch cookies -- I could eat thirty pounds of those no problem. I mean, minus the life threatening butt problems you'd expect.

Keep going for the video of Cookie Monster's number one fan.

Thanks to Robyn, who knows what I like, and apparently I like videos of guys eating a disgusting amount of cookies.

  • TalonDesigns

    Serving size 4 cookies? Hold my milk.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I once tried a food challenge. I regretted it immensely. It was only a 2 pound burger (not the the largest they offered at the time. In fact it was the smallest challenge burger).

    The burger patty was like a poorly cooked meatloaf. There were two whole onions which burned my tongue, lots of peppers which made the burning worse, ketchup which was a sweet relief from the burning, mustard (more burn), pickles (I think like... an entire dill pickle), the bun was basically a 12 ounce loaf of bread.

    And the aftermath... Oh my... No blood thankfully. But jesus, I didn't recover for like 5 days.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    That's how much food breatharians consume when no one is looking.

  • Rafael Ocasio

    The shits; he will have them

  • Doog

    What is even going on with this comment?

  • Draco Basileus

    I think the video we all want to see is "Matt Stonie craps out 13 pounds of Chips Ahoy Cookies and Milk".

  • Hard pass.

