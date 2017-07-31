My Hero: Competitive Eater Matt Stonie Eats 203 Chips Ahoy Cookies And Gallon Of Milk In 27 Minutes

Seen here with the mental focus of a grandmaster chess player, this is a video of competitive eater and personal hero (it's important to have positive role models) Matt Stonie eating 203 Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies and a gallon of milk in 27 minutes and change. The cookies weighed a total of 13 pounds and contained 12,800 calories. Could you imagine eating 13 pounds of Chips Ahoy cookies? Because I just saw a man do it and I still can't fathom it. I figure I'd be projectile vomiting by pound number two. Now Keebler Soft Batch cookies -- I could eat thirty pounds of those no problem. I mean, minus the life threatening butt problems you'd expect.

Keep going for the video of Cookie Monster's number one fan.

Thanks to Robyn, who knows what I like, and apparently I like videos of guys eating a disgusting amount of cookies.