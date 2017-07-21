Meanwhile In Russia: Driving Through A Plague Of Locusts

This is a video from Russia of a trucker driving through a plague of locusts. It's pretty much exactly how it looks like in the movies, except filmed in a quality so poor it would look bad projected on the side of a matchbook. I still remember the first video I recorded with a pager.

Keep going for the eighth plague of Egypt.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees if you have the choice to go around the locusts, do that. I don't know, part a sea or something.