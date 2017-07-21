Meanwhile In Russia: Driving Through A Plague Of Locusts

July 21, 2017

driving-through-locusts.jpg

This is a video from Russia of a trucker driving through a plague of locusts. It's pretty much exactly how it looks like in the movies, except filmed in a quality so poor it would look bad projected on the side of a matchbook. I still remember the first video I recorded with a pager.

Keep going for the eighth plague of Egypt.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees if you have the choice to go around the locusts, do that. I don't know, part a sea or something.

  • Jenness

    I can feel them trapped in my hair beating their legs and wings just watching that. GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

  • Meh

    I would be willing to chip in to have someone do this with his windows open.

  • Bling Nye

    Jiminy Crickets!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Jiminy Grasshopper*

  • Bling Nye

    Doesn't have the same ring to it; I thought staying within Orthoptera was good enough.

