McDonald's Japan Introduces The Pikachu McFlurry

July 12, 2017

mcdonalds-pikachu-mcflurry.jpg

This is the Pikachu inspired McFlurry coming to McDonald's in Japan on July 14th. The fattening treat consists of vanilla ice cream with swirls of chocolate and banana, designed to resemble Pikachu's facial coloration. But what about his red cheeks? How about adding some cherry or strawberry? This is an outrage, I am outraged. Unfortunately, the treat will not be available outside of Japan, not that it matters, because I assume Japan is the only country with ice cream machines that aren't allegedly broken all the time anyways.

Thanks to Sam The Slammer, who agrees the best McFlurry flavor has been and always will be going to get a Dairy Queen Blizzard instead.

Guy Proposes To Tattoo Artist Girlfriend With A 'Will You Marry Me?' Check Yes Or No Tattoo

Previous Story

Guy Backflips Sideways Between Two Shipping Containers With A Push From A Friend

Next Story
  • Dao

    Semi-related: we went on a mission a while ago to order horrible McFlurrys. Ordered a Pickle McFlurry, was pretty gross. A Sweet And Sour Sauce McFlurry didn't taste too bad, but the best one was a Cheeseburger Patty And French Fry McFlurry. That one actually tasted pretty good!

  • TheFunkyChicken

    Q: why should you never ever undress in front of Pokémon?

    Cause they might Pikachu

  • Shooting Thepast

    They left out his cheeks in case he causes another epilepsy epidemic.

  • Unless it's made with real puréed Pikachu, I'm not interested.

  • Jenness

    Ditto

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: colors, dessert, eating things, fast food, i choose you and make it a large, i'm not even sure if i've ever had a mcflurry before, japan, man japan always gets all the cool stuff, mcdonalds, pikachu, pocket monsters, pokemon, sure why not, things that look like other things, this is why i'm fat, waiting for the cream to melt then drinking the whole thing without stopping
Previous Post
Next Post