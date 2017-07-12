McDonald's Japan Introduces The Pikachu McFlurry

This is the Pikachu inspired McFlurry coming to McDonald's in Japan on July 14th. The fattening treat consists of vanilla ice cream with swirls of chocolate and banana, designed to resemble Pikachu's facial coloration. But what about his red cheeks? How about adding some cherry or strawberry? This is an outrage, I am outraged. Unfortunately, the treat will not be available outside of Japan, not that it matters, because I assume Japan is the only country with ice cream machines that aren't allegedly broken all the time anyways.

Thanks to Sam The Slammer, who agrees the best McFlurry flavor has been and always will be going to get a Dairy Queen Blizzard instead.