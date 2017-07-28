Martial Arts Expert Demonstrates His Ability To Take A Punch Or Kick Anywhere (Including Nuts)

July 28, 2017

punching-and-kicking.jpg

This is a video of an elderly martial arts expert demonstrating his alleged ability to take a punch or kick anywhere without any serious effects. First he takes a couple solid punches to the stomach, then gets kicked in the nuts twice, followed by two karate-chops to the neck. He just laughs. Is he some sort of martial arts sorcerer? Because those nut kicks looked pretty solid, and it doesn't take much more than me dropping a napkin in my lap to get light headed and pass out. So is this guy dead now? I have to know his secrets.

Thanks to C-Nasty, who refused to take even a single nut-kick, even when I offered a dollar. You're weak!

