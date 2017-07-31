Life Lessons: Don't Stop Halfway Down A Waterslide

July 31, 2017

water-slide-crash.jpg

This is a short video of two girls learning the hard way why you shouldn't stop halfway down a water slide. They should just be thankful it wasn't my turn next, because I'm a human wrecking ball. One time I did a cannonball at a friend's pool party and everyone in the pool died. Don't believe me? Ask my mom. "He's lying." Okay, okay -- one made a miraculous recovery.

Keep going for the video while I wonder why there wasn't a waterpark employee regulating the flow of people down the slide. Or maybe there was and this was their way of fixing a bottleneck.

Thanks to Lindsey, who'll just stick to the lazy river.

  • Meh

    Ok, i won't make a woman joke. I'll just remember how this happened to me once, when i was maybe 14, with a friend, we were holding up the water to go fast when 2 woman came up behind us. They actually tried to show their special places when we then finally released the tsunami.

  • Andyman7714

    You didn't show the rest of the video with his head stuck up her arse.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Idiot moron tries to slide down a water slide -- hey, who the hell kicked her in the head when she was finally make it down it?

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I love your kisses -- they are precious.=)
    Irina: BFF Forever.=)

  • captaindash

    That poor bastard hit them head first. Idiots. Why didn't they just stand up and move out of the way? Not rocket science. They both deserve a savage beating.

  • All 3 died later that day.

    (It was in an unrelated incident, they all ate some bad opossum meat)

  • R Hartness

    You don't eat opossum... Every good Southern knows that you nail the opossum to a board, marinade it for 24 hours, salt it, bake it for 4 hours and when it's done cooking you throw away the opossum and then eat the board.

  • Super Cool Nope

    The south's #3 killer.

  • Doog

    Jesus that hit made me think of Australian Rules Football

  • The_Wretched

    Was there water? It looked a bit more like a damp slide.

  • R Hartness

    Yeah, we didn't see how they got into that position. I'm guessing they went down together, the water flow was to minimal for the two of them and they came to a natural stop. What I DON'T understand is the idiot/jerk who couldn't wait for them to clear out of the way who ended up getting the worst of the impact since the dufus went head-first to begin with.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    He was fine. He hit that fat ass.

  • Jan Bergström

    That clunk sound of flesh hitting flesh...

