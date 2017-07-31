Life Lessons: Don't Stop Halfway Down A Waterslide

This is a short video of two girls learning the hard way why you shouldn't stop halfway down a water slide. They should just be thankful it wasn't my turn next, because I'm a human wrecking ball. One time I did a cannonball at a friend's pool party and everyone in the pool died. Don't believe me? Ask my mom. "He's lying." Okay, okay -- one made a miraculous recovery.

Keep going for the video while I wonder why there wasn't a waterpark employee regulating the flow of people down the slide. Or maybe there was and this was their way of fixing a bottleneck.

