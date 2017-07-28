Life In A Nutshell: This Hamster In A Running Wheel

This is a video captured by Twitter user @_missmiranduh's brother, who works at Petsmart. It stars a hamster trying to run its wheel before getting tripped up by another hamster and hanging on to the side of the wheel. It's the perfect metaphor for life because 1) no matter how fast you run you don't get anywhere and 2) you're not even in control of the wheel anyways, some other hamster is, and it doesn't stop when you start eating shit. "Is that other hamster...God?" I was going to say the Puppetmaster, but sure.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sharon, who agrees it's only a matter of time until businesses start replacing desk chairs with energy-generating hamster wheels so we can all power the office while we work.