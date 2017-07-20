It Happens: Drunk Guy At ATM Gets A Face Full Of Beer

This is a short video of a drunk man at an ATM trying to make a withdrawal when he knocks over his beer and gets a geyser of suds straight to the face. That bottle flip couldn't have been more perfect. I guess amazing things really do happen when you're drunk. Take me for example. "You left a pot of boiling pasta on the stove and passed out until the fire department arrived." That's not the time I was talking about. "Oh, is it the one when you called a locksmith after trying your keys in the wrong apartment door for an hour?" You know what, just forget it.

Keep going for the whole video. Hopefully this guy withdrew enough to buy some more beer.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees ATMs should have cup holders so this sort of thing doesn't happen. Pfft, and I thought this was a civilized society.