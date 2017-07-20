It Happens: Drunk Guy At ATM Gets A Face Full Of Beer

July 20, 2017

This is a short video of a drunk man at an ATM trying to make a withdrawal when he knocks over his beer and gets a geyser of suds straight to the face. That bottle flip couldn't have been more perfect. I guess amazing things really do happen when you're drunk. Take me for example. "You left a pot of boiling pasta on the stove and passed out until the fire department arrived." That's not the time I was talking about. "Oh, is it the one when you called a locksmith after trying your keys in the wrong apartment door for an hour?" You know what, just forget it.

Keep going for the whole video. Hopefully this guy withdrew enough to buy some more beer.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees ATMs should have cup holders so this sort of thing doesn't happen. Pfft, and I thought this was a civilized society.

  • Phonster

    The video is , at least, 18 month old ! That's not a news ! I was used to better from you geekologie...

  • Kevin Spillane

    after the bottle landed perfectly upright a group of 12 year old boys appeared out of nowhere dabbing and yelling OOOOHHHHHH!

  • Bling Nye

    The highly inebriated (when they're not operating machinery, driving drunk, fighting, shooting people, stabbing people, or otherwise endangering/ruining their own and/or other people's lives, etc., etc., etc.) are fucking hilarious.

  • Irina Abramovich

    One time I peed my bed when I was drunk!=) It was so cute, but also wet. It was so wet I was hired to do commercials for Viagra for young women.=)

    Hello, Irina. I HEART you.
    <3 Thomas

  • ^^WTF is this shit?^^^

  • Bling Nye

    The next incarnation of Daisy it seems.

