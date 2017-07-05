iPhone Camera Accident Captures Flat-Earth Photograph

Note: Larger version HERE in case you want to print it out and start a flat-earth conspiracy debate at work.

This is an iPhone photograph that appears to depict the very end of the world. Or evidence of a flat-earth. Or maybe it's just where the sidewalk ends, I don't know, I'm not Shel Silverstein. The Giving Tree does make me cry every time though.

The shot happened last Wednesday when a guy named Bobby and his friend "G" were moving G's boat across the St. John's River in Jacksonville, Florida. G's wife "C" was standing on the dock and shooting photos of the departure with her iPhone 7.

It's likely that C was shooting photos in portrait orientation and somehow turned the iPhone's panorama mode on. After beginning an exposure in portrait orientation, she may have turned the iPhone 90 degrees to shoot another photo in landscape orientation while the panorama was still being created.

What's up with everybody but Bobby in this story only identifying themselves with a single initial? Are these people on the run from the police or something? Just use your name. "Says GW." Hey, I purposefully don't use my name to protect my family. "From?" Endless shame and embarrassment.

Thanks to Lindsey and hairless, both of whom are convinced earth is actually a Möbius strip.