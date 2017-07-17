Insurance Scammers Fake Moped Accident, Don't Realize Driver Has Dashcam

July 17, 2017

insurance-scam-fail.jpg

This is an all-too-common video of two monster pieces of worthlessness trying to pull an insurance scam on a lady by pretending she hit the one of them riding a moped with her car. The friend immediately comes running over taking pictures while Mr. Moped limps around grabbing his back until the lady tells them she has a dashcam, at which point he's suddenly all better and they take off. Personally, I wouldn't have told them about the cam and played along until the authorities arrived, then suddenly remembered I caught the whole thing on tape. Also, I noticed in the video they blurred the license plate on the moped, so hopefully they used it to apprehend these two dickbags and restore balance to the universe.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about sending these two on well deserved trip to the hospital if they'd tried this with me. Tire iron, tire iron!

Thanks to Jody, who agrees some people deserve to get hit by cars.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    This is the best ad I've ever seen for getting a dash cam. I've already picked one out on Amazon.

  • This is a problem here in northern Cally too! Just last week some sleazy lady cut me off going 70 on the freeway and slammed on her brakes to try to get me to hit her. Luckily I was fast on the brakes so no damage was done, but she got out and was screaming about how her lawyer was going to take me to the cleaners, etc. She pulled out her 1 year old son and screamed I was going to pay all his medical bills.

    I showed her I was filming her and filmed the "damage" (there was none) and she suddenly shut up and drove off.

    Shitty people gunna shit.

  • steve holt

    QiwiMan! You're from northern cal!?! That's where I grew up! (Sacramento-auburn-Davis)

  • Heck yes my man, Sacramento! (Well, Woodland, but the game studio I work for is in downtown Sac) :-)

  • Jenness

    I'm glad at least one of them didn't have a helmet because that jerk slammed that bike right into her car hard and I hope they catch them! (is wagging my finger at the screen with a meanie face as I say this)

  • Perpetual Pizza
  • FearlessFarris

    Those little shits. I wish she had waited until the police arrived before informing them that she has a dashcam.

  • Bling Nye

    Yup. Never tell them you have a camera, just tell law enforcement when they arrive... they could've easily decided to instead steal the car/camera, along with her phone, purse, etc..

  • steve holt

    I love this

  • Bling Nye

    You can almost hear Yakety Sax playing when they get up and run off, especially when the 'witness' goes right, and moped guy goes left, then waves to the other one, "no this way!" .... fucking hilarious.

    http://bennyhillthis.com/?v... skip to 0:28.

