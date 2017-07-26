If Rocket League Was A 1998 Video Game Made For The Original Playstation

This is a video reimagining if Rocket League was a 1998 video game released for the original Playstation. Were the graphics really that awful for the Playstation? Those look more like Sega Genesis graphics to me. I actually only played Rocket League for the first time at a buddy's house (that's right -- I have a buddy) a few weeks ago, and I have to admit: I wasn't very good at it. Sure all the shit-talking was fun, but I couldn't score a goal to save my life. I blame lag. "You just suck." Come on, mom! "And he doesn't have a buddy, I bought him the game so he'd stop crying." Please stop, I'm begging you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rank, who wants to see a Game Boy version.