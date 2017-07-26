If Rocket League Was A 1998 Video Game Made For The Original Playstation

July 26, 2017

rocket-league-for-original-playstation.jpg

This is a video reimagining if Rocket League was a 1998 video game released for the original Playstation. Were the graphics really that awful for the Playstation? Those look more like Sega Genesis graphics to me. I actually only played Rocket League for the first time at a buddy's house (that's right -- I have a buddy) a few weeks ago, and I have to admit: I wasn't very good at it. Sure all the shit-talking was fun, but I couldn't score a goal to save my life. I blame lag. "You just suck." Come on, mom! "And he doesn't have a buddy, I bought him the game so he'd stop crying." Please stop, I'm begging you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rank, who wants to see a Game Boy version.

Sims Speedrunners Race To See Who Can Get Their Kids Taken By Child Services The Fastest

Previous Story

Good To Know: Fire Ants Aren't Just Insects, They're A Material

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    There is absolutely no way at all those orange and blue lines on the field would be straight on the original Playstation.

    It's almost like there's a lot more to the iterations of the platform than just graphic fidelity...

  • Draco Basileus

    This would have been so awesome on the OG Playstation. May have even been good enough to get a mention in the "Playstation Song"

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    "Tekken3, Metal Gear Solid, Rocket League..."!

  • Lorijcain

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !pa262d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I've had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !pa262d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash262ShopDream\GetPay$97\Hour...

    ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!pa262l..,....

  • Jenness

    Still better than those green LED screens with dark grey bit graphics

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: consoles, graphics, i remember 1998 -- good year, oldschool, playstation, reimagining things, sick graphics, so that's what that might look like, soccer, sports, sure why not, the 90's, video games, who has the time to make stuff like this? don't get me wrong i'm into it but still i haven't eaten breakfast in over a week
Previous Post
Next Post