I Want One: The Mini Moke Amphibie Lazareth, A Little Amphibious Jeep-Like Vehicle

This is the Mini Moke Amphibie Lazareth, the lovechild of a steamy threeway between a Jeep, a golf cart, and a dinghy. The all-aluminum vehicle sports a teensy 400cc Euro 4 engine capable of propelling the precious lil bugger up to 90km/h (~56MPH). And, with just a few seconds transition, can drive into the water where a propeller can push the Mini Moke around in a body of water at 7 knots (~8MPH). You ever made love in an amphibious vehicle in the middle of a lake before? Me neither, but I'd like to try. *adds to bucket list between 'Don't go back to jail' and 'Rob a bank'* Unfortunately, the Mini Moke is made to order and starts at around €42,000 (~$48,000), making it significantly cheaper to attempt making love in a canoe. But not TO a canoe, because that would mean it has a hole in it. And you know what they say about boats with holes -- they sink. "You're saying they'll go down on you." I'm calling your parents.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video of the sweet little bastard in action.

