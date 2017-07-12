I Want One: The Mini Moke Amphibie Lazareth, A Little Amphibious Jeep-Like Vehicle

July 12, 2017

lazareth-moke-1.jpg

This is the Mini Moke Amphibie Lazareth, the lovechild of a steamy threeway between a Jeep, a golf cart, and a dinghy. The all-aluminum vehicle sports a teensy 400cc Euro 4 engine capable of propelling the precious lil bugger up to 90km/h (~56MPH). And, with just a few seconds transition, can drive into the water where a propeller can push the Mini Moke around in a body of water at 7 knots (~8MPH). You ever made love in an amphibious vehicle in the middle of a lake before? Me neither, but I'd like to try. *adds to bucket list between 'Don't go back to jail' and 'Rob a bank'* Unfortunately, the Mini Moke is made to order and starts at around €42,000 (~$48,000), making it significantly cheaper to attempt making love in a canoe. But not TO a canoe, because that would mean it has a hole in it. And you know what they say about boats with holes -- they sink. "You're saying they'll go down on you." I'm calling your parents.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video of the sweet little bastard in action. Official site HERE if you want to buy me one and make me the happiest boy in the world for an afternoon.

lazareth-moke-2.jpg

lazareth-moke-3.jpg

lazareth-moke-4.jpg

lazareth-moke-5.jpg

lazareth-moke-6.jpg

lazareth-moke-7.jpg

lazareth-moke-8.jpg

Thanks to Adrian, who heard James Bond bought all of his illegitimate children these for their birthdays.

Guy Backflips Sideways Between Two Shipping Containers With A Push From A Friend

Previous Story

Stranger Things Season 2 Gets A Poster

Next Story
  • Mark

    Second to last picture.....have you ever been stalked by a guy in a canoe?

  • Bling Nye

    That's not a canoe, that's GW and his peener.

  • Geekologie

    good eye

  • Jenness

    This reminds me of the Amphicars. I want one of these so bad! One went across the English Channel! http://www.amphicars.com/ and here's a cool one going fast into the water. They are so awesome! https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • WOULD RIDE.

    (The vehicle too!)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amphibious, cars, cool, count me in, driving around having the time of your life, getting around, i want one, i'm on a boat, just don't piss off aquaman unless you weaponize your little moke first, lake, ocean, sea, transportation, video, water, watersports, well that looks like fun, whee!, why does everything so cool have to be so expensive?
Previous Post
Next Post