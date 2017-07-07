I Am Into This: Conceptual Dinosaur Skeleton LEGO Kits

lego-dino-skeletons-1.jpg

These are the conceptual 'Natural History Museum' dinosaur skeleton LEGO sets proposed by LEGO Ideas contributor Mukkinn. They include a brachiosaurus, dilophosaurus, plesiosaurus, stegosaurus and triceraptops. If you like them you can vote to have them considered for production on the LEGO Ideas website HERE. Personally, I think they're great. They look like they're just the right amount of fun to build, educational, and relatively inexpensive to purchase. Plus they won't take up too much space on my office desk. Or in my rump. "What, what?" Rumpus room -- they won't take up too much space in my rumpus room. "That's not what you said." You didn't let me finish. Just kidding of course I meant rump I need toys to play with in jail.

lego-dino-skeletons-2.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-3.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-4.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-5.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-6.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-7.jpg

lego-dino-skeletons-8.jpg

Thanks to Daniel L, who agrees these should all be required building for grade school science students.

  • Rhys Ewing

    Hate to be that guy, but a plesiosaurus isn't a dinosaur...

  • Alicedwild

