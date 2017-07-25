Heart Attacks: Live Streamer's Daughter Scares Him IRL While Playing Horror Video Game

July 25, 2017

twitch-gamer-daughter-scare.jpg

Note: Dude screams like he's about to die.

This is a video of Twitch streamer JurassicJunkie playing survival horror game Outlast 2 when his real life daughter sneaks up from behind (not hard when your dad is wearing headphones and staring at a computer) and scares the shit out of him. I'm pretty sure she just took a couple years off his life. Hopefully the years where he'd be peeing his pants and his family has already taken away his car keys -- there's no life left after that anyways except watching old western movies on television at 6AM.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to OzzO, who's name kind of looks like the front of a Jeep.

  • Aw, she wasn't even trying to scare him! :-D

  • FearlessFarris

    I know. Based on the description, I expected some teenaged prankster. This was just some poor little toddler who wanted her dad's attention. He probably scared her worse than she scared him!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Since the two first comments on this article seems to be clueless people who don't know games streaming is a thing and seem to think that their is no value to it, here's a few facts.

    Twitch.tv has been out since AT LEAST the PS4 launch, that's being mainstream more than 3 years ago. It's essentially the TV for games, there is nowhere on my cable providers I can watch game tournaments, any competitive level gaming or even some drunks having a blast at a game. It's also highly entertainning to see people trying out a new game you've already played and seeing basically the same emotions as you did the first time you played : all the surprises and unfolding of events seen on people's face and imagining myself basically having the same emotions and reactions is highly entertainning and almost a bonding experience, also something I couldn't do just by memory.

    Get off your high horses and let people enjoy whatever they want to consume, no matter if it's either fat blokes paid millions trying to get an handegg behind a certain line on a 120 yards field, or seeing someone play on a video game they just bought or so good at it they make money off of it.

  • Batmanfanboy

    Haha get a life nerd-o!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Calling someone a nerd stopped being an insult 10 years ago old man.

  • Batmanfanboy

    Who says im trying to insult you, geeze you video game streamers have thin skin. Must be really insecure

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Because telling someone to get a life isn't an insult? HA! You're whole shtick on this article's thread was belittling people watching streams. Get a grip.

  • Batmanfanboy

    You wrote a goddamn essay trying to justify why its cool to stream video games and I need to get a grip lol

  • Jeedai Infidel

    And coming to a Geek-centric website's comment section and calling people nerds is so noble and brag-worthy, right? Now go make sure those kids stay off your lawn.

  • Zachary Maltais

    People like what they like. Thats a motto some folks should really adhere to. I will never understand people poo pooing other folks forms of entertainment.

  • FearlessFarris

    People absolutely like what they like, and that's awesome. If watching fat bald people play nintendo is your idea of a good time, more power to you. I do think it's kind of ridiculous, however, to pretend that playing
    video games is akin to professional athletics or some form of high art.

  • Batmanfanboy

    Streaming video games is honestly the worst thing ever

  • Jeedai Infidel

    It has helped me decide if I want to spend $60 on a game that I'm unsure about; I could have saved on that damn Superman 64 game if I had been able to see someone figure out how awful it is first. Nearly twenty years later and I'm still sore over that piece of garbage.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Streaming sports games is honestly the worst thing ever.
    Streaming races events is honestly the worst thing ever.
    Streaming live performances is honestly the worst thing ever.
    Streaming action movies is honestly the worst thing ever.
    Streaming pre-recorded shows is honestly the worst thing ever.

    Your stream in the morning is honestly the worst thing ever.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yup. Watching the performance of athletes, musicians, and actors who have dedicated their entire lives to attaining the highest levels of their crafts, that's totally the same as watching some schlub on YouTube flop around with a video game controller.

    Why would you go to the symphony, when you can listen to a two year old bang on pots and pans with a spoon?

  • FearlessFarris

    I honestly had no idea that this was even a thing people did. When did this become a thing? Who on earth would even want to watch some other person play a video game? It's like waiting for my older brother to finally let me play the nintendo, except it lasts forever.

  • Mark

    I guess watching a baseball game on TV is silly too isn't it? By your viewpoint, people shouldn't be watching baseball and football on TV, they should be outside doing it instead, right?
    People have been enjoying watching others do something that they can't do for decades. What makes watching gaming any different?

  • FearlessFarris

    I can't believe I really have to explain this.

    One is watching professional athletes in prime human physical condition competing against each other at the very highest levels of their sport.

    The other is watching some bozo in his living room play a video game.

    I'm sure there are some other differences, but that's the gist of it.

  • Mark

    With game streaming, you have the option of watching "professional players" as well. (dare I say athletes or will you go off your rocker because they don't wear jockstraps and sweat?)
    Sure, there are the "bozo's" on their livingroom sofas but sometimes they are the funniest to watch.
    This August I will have the option to watch the professional baseball players play MLB baseball or I can watch the Little League world series on TV. Those 12 year olds certainly aren't professional, but it sure can be fun to watch.

