Heart Attacks: Live Streamer's Daughter Scares Him IRL While Playing Horror Video Game

Note: Dude screams like he's about to die.

This is a video of Twitch streamer JurassicJunkie playing survival horror game Outlast 2 when his real life daughter sneaks up from behind (not hard when your dad is wearing headphones and staring at a computer) and scares the shit out of him. I'm pretty sure she just took a couple years off his life. Hopefully the years where he'd be peeing his pants and his family has already taken away his car keys -- there's no life left after that anyways except watching old western movies on television at 6AM.

