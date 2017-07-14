Guy With Drone Filming Wife On Raft At Beach Captures Rogue Wave Take Her Out

July 14, 2017

drone-beach-wife-wave-woopsie.jpg

Note: sounds like a drone, keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of a guy filming his wife peacefully floating on a raft at the beach when a rogue wave comes along and crushes her. According to the man, "I tried screaming for her to brace herself, but it was too late." Weird, I guess I couldn't hear that over the sound of the drone's propellers. Or maybe he never actually said it. Also, how do we know this woman is really his wife and he's not just some sort of beach spy pervert? We don't, that's how.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lindsay F, who agrees the sea must have been angry that day.

