Guy Proposes To Tattoo Artist Girlfriend With A 'Will You Marry Me?' Check Yes Or No Tattoo

This is a video of Vinny proposing to his tattoo artist girlfriend Brooke with a tattoo that reads 'Will You Marry Me?' with a yes or no box to check off. Classic middle school. Obviously, she checks yes, and they're going to live happily ever after. Me? I will die miserable and alone, which I've come to accept. Honestly, I don't even think I need a mate anymore, just an apartment neighbor willing to kick me down the stairs when the time is right.

Keep going for the video. Congratulations you two.

Thanks to Luc, who plans on proposing the old fashioned way: having his significant other's face tattooed over his face. And they say romance is dead.