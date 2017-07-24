Guy Combines Skateboarding And Parkour

This is a video of skateboarder and free runner Jose Angeles combining his two favorite hobbies into one on the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco. I was surprisingly impressed with his bag of tricks. My bag? It's only got one trick in it. "The disconnected thumb one?" It's all I know. One time I tried pulling a nickel from behind my girlfriend's ear but ended up yanking out some hair instead and she slapped me and told me no more practicing magic in the house.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a watch.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees all this guy is missing is a jetpack and zero fear of death.