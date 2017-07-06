Good To Know: How To Make Bubble Goggles To See Underwater With Just Your Hands

This is a video of filmmaker Mitch Bergsma demonstrating how to make a pair of bubble goggles with just your hands that you can use to see underwater. Plus you can use air exhaled from your nose or mouth to refill your bubble goggles in case some leaks out. They work too, I just tried it in the toilet and my phone was definitely in there.

Keep going for the video demonstration, complete with him farting underwater at the end because this is the internet.

Thanks to C, who agrees the best goggles are just opening your eyes underwater, who cares, you think Aquaman is afraid of getting eye worms?