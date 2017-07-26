Good To Know: Fire Ants Aren't Just Insects, They're A Material

This is a video discussing those stinging little red shit fire ants (Solenopsis Invicta) and their classification as a viscoelastic material. That means a group of fire ants have properties of both a solid (elasticity) and a liquid (viscosity). The video was actually pretty fascinating, mostly because I can't believe people have spent so much time studying fire ants and writing mathematical formulas about the way they move and not just destroying their ant hills with a stick. "Or setting a whole bunch on fire with a magnifying glass." Okaaaaay, future serial killer.

Keep going for the video. It really is fascinating.