Good To Know: Fire Ants Aren't Just Insects, They're A Material

July 26, 2017

This is a video discussing those stinging little red shit fire ants (Solenopsis Invicta) and their classification as a viscoelastic material. That means a group of fire ants have properties of both a solid (elasticity) and a liquid (viscosity). The video was actually pretty fascinating, mostly because I can't believe people have spent so much time studying fire ants and writing mathematical formulas about the way they move and not just destroying their ant hills with a stick. "Or setting a whole bunch on fire with a magnifying glass." Okaaaaay, future serial killer.

Keep going for the video. It really is fascinating.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    ANTBALL FIGHT!!!

    I would have thrown so many of those at my sisters growing up if I had access to them.

  • FearlessFarris

    Is that the thickest pair of gloves that person owns??

  • The_Wretched

    Georgia School of Technology; anti-ant sadism taught here.

  • Meh

    Though normally I'm all for animals and all, but these buggers are mean as hell. Like the army ant, nightmare fuel.

  • Jenness

    How do they stop themselves from just lighting them on fire and listening to the satisfying pops of their bodies exploding?

