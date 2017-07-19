Gold 'Interactive' T-Rex Coin With UV Exposed Skeleton

This is the £10 (~$13) Interactive Tyrannosaurus Rex 24 Carat Gold-plated Coin available from The Westminster Collection. Apparently the initial run of 9,500 limited edition coins were released in 2014, but nobody ever told me about it because nobody looks out for me except me, and even I'm not very good at it. Each coin includes a free UV flashlight that you can shine at the t-rex to expose its hidden skeleton. How about that! "Cool, but what's up with that other dinosaur on the front?" You're a terrible person and I'm ashamed to know you.

Keep going for a shot of the hidden skeleton.

Thanks to Pogonophile, who knows what I like, and I like dinosaurs and gold. Plus old lady portraits.