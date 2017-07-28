God, Is That You?: Stunning 4K Timelapse Footage Of Storm Cells

This is 'Pursuit', a beautiful 4K timelapse of storm cells filmed across ten states here in the U.S. In storm chaser Mike Olbinski's words while I blow bubbles in my Mai Tai and pretend its lava until the bartender asks me to leave.

The work on this film began on March 28th and ended June 29th. There were 27 total days of actual chasing and many more for traveling. I drove across 10 states and put over 28,000 new miles on the ol' 4Runner. I snapped over 90,000 time-lapse frames. I saw the most incredible mammatus displays, the best nighttime lightning and structure I've ever seen, a tornado birth caught on time-lapse and a display of undulatus asperatus that blew my mind. Wall clouds, massive cores, supercell structures, shelf clouds...it ended up being an amazing season and I'm so incredibly proud of the footage in this film. It wasn't the best year in storm chasing history...but I got to chase storms and share it with you guys. All worth it.

Man, storm chasing actually sounds pretty fun. Plus I bet it's one of those jobs where your girlfriend doesn't come looking for you at work. Not that I mind my girlfriend showing up at work, it's just that, well....you know. "You've been unemployed for the last eight months and lying to her about it." Exactly.

Keep going for the video.