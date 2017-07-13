Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Salt & Pepper Shakers (And Bonus Toothpick Holder)

July 13, 2017

game-of-thrones-dragon-egg-salt-pepper-1.jpg

These are the officially licensed Game Of Thrones salt & pepper shakers (plus bonus toothpick holder) available from ThinkGeek (and possibly other places, I already have perfectly good salt and pepper shakers I'm borrowing from Wendy's so I didn't bother looking). They cost $25, are made of ceramic and include a ceramic display tray, won't hatch anything but sneezes and high blood pressure, and make 'perfect gift for moms, weddings, and thronewarmings.' Wait -- so moms love them? *orders set for mom, talking to her on phone a week later* Oh hi mom! "I love the pinecones you sent." Oh goody, I was hoping you would. "Visit us soon." Just eight more months of good behavior and I might be able to.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

game-of-thrones-dragon-egg-salt-pepper-2.jpg

game-of-thrones-dragon-egg-salt-pepper-3.jpg

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees when it comes to salt and pepper, less is more. When it comes to ranch dressing, more is more.

  • Jenness

    Good thing it has "Game of Thrones" written on it because 99% of the people are going to say "nice arty pineapples you got there"

  • True story: That was the exact pick-up line I used the night I lost my virginity.

