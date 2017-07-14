French Bulldog Sounds Like A Race Car Changing Gears

July 14, 2017

french-bulldog-race-car.jpg

Note: Car is loud, keep your volume in check.

This is a video of French bulldog Chibs begging his owner for something and sounding surprisingly like a race car changing gears on a curvy track in the process. It's not the most pleasant sound in the whole world, but it beats the sound of my dog whining. She's got this ultra high-pitched whine that travels straight to the headache part of your brain and stays there, throbbing. "There's no such thing as a headache part of the brain." Oh I'm sorry, are you a brain surgeon? No, you probably just took biology in high school. YOU THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN ME?! "They definitely are." Mom! "You can forget about getting a check for your birthday this year." Grandma!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who wants a dog that sounds like a rainstorm to make falling asleep at night easier.

