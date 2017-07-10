Freaky Deaky: Timelapse Of A Dragonfly Emerging

July 10, 2017

dragonfly-metamorphosis.jpg

This is a video, including some timelapse footage, of a dragonfly crawling out of its exuvia (exoskeletal remains) over the course of eight hours from 11PM on May 25th to 7AM on May 26th, the same time I was nowhere near that fire that started you can't prove anything I have an alibi. I thought watching the wings unfurl was particularly interesting. And, dare I say....arousing? *phone rings* Oh hi honey. What?! Come on -- that's not a reason to break up with a person.

Keep going for the video. I found singing The Circle Of Life while I watched it was value add in my opinion.

Thanks to Gray, hands down one of my favorite shades between black and white.

  • GeneralDisorder

    They should have gotten a Coheed song for this video.

  • Andyman7714

    Would make for a longass Alien movie.

  • Draco Basileus

    Kafka would be proud.

  • Insects are tiny aliens.

  • James Mcelroy

    Thanks GW, I've always wondered how dragonflies keep such tiny abdomens, now it know. Bug laxatives, they shit themselves thin.

