Freaky Deaky: Timelapse Of A Dragonfly Emerging

This is a video, including some timelapse footage, of a dragonfly crawling out of its exuvia (exoskeletal remains) over the course of eight hours from 11PM on May 25th to 7AM on May 26th, the same time I was nowhere near that fire that started you can't prove anything I have an alibi. I thought watching the wings unfurl was particularly interesting. And, dare I say....arousing? *phone rings* Oh hi honey. What?! Come on -- that's not a reason to break up with a person.

Keep going for the video. I found singing The Circle Of Life while I watched it was value add in my opinion.

Thanks to Gray, hands down one of my favorite shades between black and white.