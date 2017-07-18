Freaky Deaky: Gif Of A Bird's Swings Synced To Security Camera Framerate

July 18, 2017

This is a gif created from home security camera footage of a bird that's flapping its wings at the same framerate as the camera is recording. The result makes the bird appear to just be floating around. Or maybe it's actually a hoverbird. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to learn Mother Nature is completely off her rocker and trying to break the laws of physics now. She must be stopped. "Leave it to me." Captain Planet! "We had sex a couple times in college." Whoa, too much information bro! "Her nipples were like tree bark." What did I just say?

Thanks to Linby, who agrees this may be one of those 'If a tree falls in the woods' kind of situations.

