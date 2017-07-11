Finally?: A Frisbee With An HD Camera Attached

Muscles: apparently you need them to play with this.

Brookstone, best known for their vibrating massage chairs everyone has sat in at the mall but nobody actually owns, is selling this $60 VFO (Video Flying Object) with 720P HD Video Camera. The camera does not record audio, which is probably a good thing considering it would just sound like a wind tunnel. Alternatively, tape your GoPro to an existing frisbee. That's what I did. "And?" And now it's on my neighbor's roof and they're not answering their door. There's a video after the jump of a couple hunks and a babe tossing the frisbee around on the beach that includes about two seconds of actual footage from the frisbee cam, which can only be describes as "extremely underwhelming" and "I want my money back." Of course nobody got hit in the teeth so that might have had something to do with it.

Keep going for the video while I try to grappling hook up to my neighbor's roof.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees the only purpose of a frisbee camera is to run around intentionally trying to hit your friends with it.